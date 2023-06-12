Man arrested in Southern California for Santa Maria shooting

June 12, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police officers in a border city in Southern California located and arrested a man who investigators say carried out a shooting in Santa Maria earlier this year.

On the morning of April 17, a caller reported a shooting in the area of McCelland and Mill streets. Officers arrived at the scene and determined a confrontation between two adults led to one of the individuals firing multiple gunshots at the other. The gunshots caused property damage, but no one suffered injuries as a result of the shooting, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Investigators identified the suspect in the shooting as 39-year-old Omar Guadalupe Torres of Santa Maria. Detectives searched for Torres but could not located him. They believed he had fled the Santa Maria area.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Torres, which authorities entered into local, state and federal law enforcement databases.

On June 5, members of the Calexico Police Department contacted Torres. Following a check of law enforcement databases, Calexico officers arrested Torres.

Then on Friday, authorities transferred Torres to Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was booked on his arrest warrant. Torres is now being held in jail on charges of attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm with his bail set at $2 million.

Investigators request that anyone who has information about the case contact Detective Silver at (805) 928-3781 or the Santa Maria Police Department Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

