Deputies arrest alleged identity thieves in Arroyo Grande
June 10, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies on Thursday arrested a couple in Arroyo Grande who are suspected of identity theft and burglary.
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, a deputy pulled over a vehicle with two different license plates. The deputy discovered the plates were not associated with the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found access cards, stolen checks, illegal narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, a lock pick set, a billy club and shaved car keys which are used for vehicle thefts.
Deputies arrested the driver, 43-year-old Christopher Mongenel of Barstow, and booked him in the SLO County Jail for possession of a billy club, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.
His passenger, 39-year-old Anna Applegate of Barstow, was booked in the SLO County Jail on charges of possession/theft of identifying information of 10 or more persons.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines