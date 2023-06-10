Deputies arrest alleged identity thieves in Arroyo Grande

June 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies on Thursday arrested a couple in Arroyo Grande who are suspected of identity theft and burglary.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, a deputy pulled over a vehicle with two different license plates. The deputy discovered the plates were not associated with the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found access cards, stolen checks, illegal narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, a lock pick set, a billy club and shaved car keys which are used for vehicle thefts.

Deputies arrested the driver, 43-year-old Christopher Mongenel of Barstow, and booked him in the SLO County Jail for possession of a billy club, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

His passenger, 39-year-old Anna Applegate of Barstow, was booked in the SLO County Jail on charges of possession/theft of identifying information of 10 or more persons.

