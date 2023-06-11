Deputies searching for missing San Miguel 12-year-old
June 10, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 12-year-old Addie Wilson.
She was last seen by her family at their home in rural San Miguel early Saturday morning when she said she was running away. It is believed she left on foot and may have been picked up by a vehicle.
Sheriff’s detectives describe Wilson as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 118 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a smiley face on it and blue jeans with rips on the knees.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about Wilson’s whereabouts to please contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.
