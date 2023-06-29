Fire destroys home in San Luis Obispo
June 29, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A fire destroyed a home in San Luis Obispo on Thursday morning, displacing one resident.
At 3:39 a.m., a caller reported a house at 1134 Olive Street near Santa Rosa Street was on fire. The small home was quickly engulfed in flames.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 30 minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
