Get help filing for disaster relief in Templeton

June 27, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Need help applying for disaster relief following a series of damaging storms that ravaged San Luis Obispo County in February and March? You can now get help filling out your request forms at a temporary disaster recovery center in Templeton.

For the next four days, county residents who experienced damage to their homes or businesses can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources that are available. Spanish and sign language interpreters are available.

The disaster relief center will be open Tuesday, June 27 through Saturday, July 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Templeton Community Center at 601 S. Main Street.

