Grover Beach man killed in crash

June 5, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A 56-year-old Grover Beach man was killed in a crash on State Route 66 in Santa Maria on Monday morning, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 5 a.m., the Grover Beach man was driving a Chevrolet on State Route 66 near Alamo Creek Road when he drove up an embankment and rolled his vehicle. The Chevrolet landed on its wheels.

First responders pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Officers are investigating the driver’s impairment status.

