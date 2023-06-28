Hate crimes reportedly rise by 20% in California

June 28, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Hate crimes in California surged by 20.2% in 2022, according to a report released Tuesday by state Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The total amount of reported hate crimes rose from 1,763 in 2021 to 2,120 in 2022. Black people were the targets in the largest number of hate crimes in 2022, according to the report.

A total of 652 hate crimes against Black people were reported in California in 2022. Anti-Black hate crimes rose by 27.1% last year.

There were 140 reported hate crimes targeting Asian people in 2022. Anti-Asian hate crimes decreased by 43.3% last year.

In 2022, there were 391 reported crimes motivated by issues with a person’s sexual orientation, a 29% increase from the previous year.

Attorney General Bonta says the figures constitute a surge in hate crimes, and he urges law enforcement personnel to recommit themselves to take action.

“This report is a stark reminder that there is still much work to be done to combat hate in our state. I urge local partners and law enforcement to review these findings and recommit to taking action,” Bonta said in a statement. “Our office continues to work with law enforcement, elected leaders, and community organizations across the state to increase awareness and bolster responses to hate crimes. An attack against one of us is an attack against all of us. The alarming increases in crimes committed against Black, LGBTQ+ and Jewish people for the second year in a row illustrates the need for our communities to join together unified against hate. It takes all of us working together to combat extremism and foster a safe and inclusive environment for all Californians. Now, more than ever, it is critical that we stand united — there is no place for hate in California.”

