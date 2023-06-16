House fire near Highway 166 displaces resident

June 16, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A house fire in northeastern Santa Barbara County near Highway 166 displaced one resident Thursday night.

A caller reported the blaze at about 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 4800 block of Sisquoc Street in New Cuyama. A smoke detector alerted a neighbor who called 911, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters from the new station in New Cuyama confined the blaze to the kitchen of the house. Firefighters knocked down the blaze 12 minutes following the 911 call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

