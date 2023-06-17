Grover Beach police seek help identifying car thief

June 17, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who stole a car from a residence Saturday morning, police said.

A video camera caught the alleged thief taking a 2013 black Toyota Rav 4. The vehicle’s license plate number is 6ZZB387.

The suspect appears to have a mustache. He is wearing a hat that partially blocks his face.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call Officer Scherrer at (805) 473-4511 and to reference case 23-0802.

Loading...