Local radio show focuses on public policy and the law

June 13, 2023

OPINION by STEW JENKINS

In March 2023, the K-NEWS FM 98.5 asked me to start broadcasting a local radio talk show focused on law and public policy – a local show called SLO County Public Policy & The Law.

It has been, and continues to be, a privilege to interview local, state and federal officeholders, candidates, lawyers and activists about public policies and initiatives improving or impairing San Luis Obispo County families, businesses, farms, commerce and your quality of life. You can hear these discussions from 10 a.m. till noon on K-NEWS, FM 98.5, every Saturday.

All of my guests provide reasoning and principles to support their sometime conflicting solutions to problems Central Coast Citizens face week by week and year by year. Sometimes a public policy initiative is so significant that it deserves to be highlighted and justifies providing listeners (and readers) one of my commentaries.

On April 8, I had a conversation with SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow about an initiative he had taken to pull together a partnership with the County’s Public Defender’s Office, the California Rural Legal Assistance program, the County Probation Department, Restorative Partners, the People’s Justice Project, and the San Luis Obispo College of Law. That partnership had generated the Freeeee SLO County Clean Slate Clinic, which helps folks with a criminal rap sheet to expunge their convictions after they have served their sentences, paid their fines, and succeeded in their probation programs.

Why is that important?

Work, and the dignity that comes with work, is the best rehabilitation for anyone with a criminal history. The dignity provided by employment that empowers a man or woman to gain income and status by providing sober productive service to an employer, or for an employer’s customers, is the ultimate end to cycles of crime and violence.

Dow recognized that having a rap sheet closed the door for an employer to offer jobs, even to folks who had paid their debt to society and succeeded in their probation or parole.

This affects families all over San Luis Obispo County. If you have a family member who has struggled to find work, even though they’ve done their time, completed their probation and rebuilt personal integrity, let them know about the free SLO County Clean Slate Clinic’s expungement help.

Folks can get help for free on the 4th Friday of every month at the San Luis Obispo County Law Library. It is downstairs at 1050 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo, across from the Freemont Theatre.

June 23, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., the SLO County Clean Slate Clinic will help people who have completed probation or parole apply with the court to clean up their criminal record so they can reenter the work force, earn a living, afford housing, and feed their families by serving others.

That’s June 23, from 10 am till 6 pm at the San Luis Obispo County Law Library, 1050 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo. You can also make an appointment by calling (805) 902-2752 or emailing reentry@crla.org.

If you’d like to hear the podcast of Dow’s appearance on SLO County Public Policy & The Law, log onto www.knews985.com. Click on the SLO County Public Policy & The Law tab, and then scroll down to listen to Mr. Dow’s interview. You will find other interesting interviews of people taking action and working to make public policy, here, effective for you and yours.

Lawyer Stew Jenkins has practiced law in San Luis Obispo County since 1978, representing the Democratic Party and Republican officeholders and Independents in election and First Amendment matters, and serving repeatedly as Superior Court Special Master. Jenkins provides Estate Plans and Commercial-Industrial Real Estate Legal help. For more information call (805) 541-5763.

Loading...