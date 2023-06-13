Man commandeers Amtrak train in San Luis Obispo

June 13, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A man commandeered an Amtrak train in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday morning causing a several hour delay for passengers on the Pacific Surfliner Train.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the man climbed aboard the train, entered the engine department and then refused to leave. Officers attempted to talk the man into leaving the car, but he did not comply.

Officers then brought in a canine and entered the engine compartment. Cornered, Cardenas Soto gave up. Officials report Soto was having a mental health crisis.

Video by SLO County Observer

Officers arrested Soto and booked him in the SLO County Jail on charges of trespassing, delaying a train and obstruction.

