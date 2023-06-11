Missing San Miguel 12-year-old found

June 11, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced 12-year-old Addie Wilson of San Miguel was located on Sunday. Investigators have not said where she was located or if she was reunited with her parents.

Wilson was last seen by her family at their home in rural San Miguel early Saturday morning when she said she was running away. It is believed she left on foot and may have been picked up by a vehicle.

Deputies quickly launched an investigation and informed the media.

