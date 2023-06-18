Newsom awards millions to help Central Coast homeless move into housing

June 18, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday plans to provide Central Coast communities with more than $27 million to help people move out of homeless encampments and into housing.

In this latest round of funding to combat homelessness, Newsom said he will provide San Luis Obispo County with $13.4 million “to serve 200 people from an encampment in a flood and fire danger zone.” The goal is to move the people out of the encampment and into housing at a cost of $67,000 per person.

For Santa Barbara County, the state is allotting $6 million to serve 250 people from encampments along state rights of way and waterways. In this case, the state is allotting $24,000 per person assisted.

Newsom is providing Monterey County with $8 million to serve 70 people from an encampment along a river and creek at a cost of $114,285 per person.

The latest $199 million for 23 projects in 22 communities is the third, and largest, round of funding to go toward encampment cleanups and homelessness.

