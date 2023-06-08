Rainfall totals are way above average in SLO County

June 8, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The unusual onslaught of moisture-laden storms has left San Luis Obispo County with some of the highest precipitation totals in decades along with healthy aquifer levels.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through June 8, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 33.89 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 28.91 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 48.33 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 34.72 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 38.71 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 27.80 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 28.86 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 96.32 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 39.22 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 35.17 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 47.96 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon – 19.92 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 35.57 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

In Nov. 2022, most of California was in moderate to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. But after pummeling rains, only 4.6% of the state is currently classified in moderate drought.

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 100.2%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 93%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 100.1%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 100%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 100%, Santa Barbara County

Twitchell Reservoir 53%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 69%, Monterey County

Oroville Dam 100%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 39%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 80%, Mariposa County

Shasta Dam at 98%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 99%, Merced County

