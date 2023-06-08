Morro Bay Police Department promotes new commander

June 8, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Morro Bay Police Department on Wednesday announced the promotion of Sergeant Tony Mosqueda to the position of commander.

Mosqueda began his career in law enforcement in 2005 with the Farmersville Police Department. After rising up from patrol officer, Mosqueda left the Farmersille force in 2014 as a corporal.

He has served on the Morro Bay force since Dec. 2014. In Morro Bay, Mosqueda has also risen up the ranks from patrol officer.

The police department elevated Mosqueda to detective, then sergeant in Nov. 2015, and later acting commander, prior to his promotion as a full-time commander. Mosqueda also currently serves as the department’s range master.

“I am happy to continue my career with the Morro Bay Police Department, serving the community and the men and women of this department,” Mosqueda said in a statement.

Mosqueda lives in Atascadero with his wife and four children. In his free time, he enjoys deep sea fishing in Morro Bay.

