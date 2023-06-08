Arroyo Grande couple used PPP money to buy condo, lose home

June 8, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A couple who allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase a condo in Hawaii is losing their Arroyo Grande home to foreclosure.

The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, is charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy, according to a 2022 indictment. Their jury trial is scheduled to begin on March 19, 2024 at the U.S. District Court in Hawaii.

On March 16, the court authorized the foreclosure of the couple’s home at 1769 Oak Hill Road in Arroyo Grande. After costs, liens and fees are satisfied, remaining proceeds are subject to seizure by the United States, according to the court order.

The Oak Hill Road property is currently in the foreclosure process, though an auction date has not yet been set.

After obtaining $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, the couple then purchased a condo in Hawaii and two SUVs.

The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses and then spent the funds on personal items. They were arraigned in June and remain out of jail on bonds of $50,000 each.

On April 13, 2020, Christopher Mazzei applied for a PPP loan for Gusto on the Go catering claiming he was the only owner of the San Luis Obispo based company, which he reported had 27 employees. However, Christopher Mazzei’s mother was the registered owner of Gusto on the Go, which the state of California suspended on Oct. 1, 2020.

On April 20, 2020, the couple applied for a PPP loan for Better Half Entertainment claiming they had 12 employees, did not own any other businesses and would not be applying for any other PPP loans, none of which was accurate, according to the indictment. The couple allegedly provided the bank with false payroll records.

In 2020, the couple applied for and received eight PPP loans for three businesses: Gusto on the Go catering in San Luis Obispo, Better Half Entertainment in SLO and Better Half Entertainment in Beverly Hills.

If convicted, the government plans to seek forfeiture of nearly $600,000 from two bank accounts, $42,000 from a car dealership in San Luis Obispo for the purchase of a Ford Explorer, the condo in Hawaii and the Oak Hill Drive property in Arroyo Grande, according to the indictment.

