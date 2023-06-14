SLO police cite 15 people during bicycle and pedestrian safety operation

June 13, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department issued 15 citations to drivers for a variety of violations during a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on June 8.

These violations include:

Stop sign violation, failing to take the bike lane before a right-hand turn, bicycles riding the wrong way against traffic and failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign for oncoming traffic.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe,” Sgt. Evan Stradley said. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”

The department will hold another bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on June 17 and June 18.

Funding for these program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

