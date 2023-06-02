Teen shot at mall in Santa Maria

June 2, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot and wounded a teenager in the parking structure of the Town Center East Mall in Santa Maria Thursday evening. [KSBY]

Responders transported the male juvenile victim to the hospital following the shooting, which occurred at about 6 p.m. The teen is in stable condition.

It is unclear if police have identified a suspect or suspects in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

