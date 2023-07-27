Attacker stabs man at Pismo Beach bus stop
July 26, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Pismo Beach police officers are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man at a bus stop on Tuesday. [Tribune]
The unidentified assailant stabbed the man at about 5 p.m. at the bus stop on Five Cities Drive near the Pismo Beach Premium Outlets. The victim then drove himself to a hospital. He is currently in stable condition.
On Wednesday afternoon, the hospital reported the stabbing to law enforcement. An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.
