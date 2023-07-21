California sea otter snatching surfboards, evading capture

July 20, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An aggressive, surfboard-snatching sea otter swimming off the coast of Santa Cruz is posing problems for California officials, while avoiding captivity and simultaneously capturing the national spotlight. [Surfer]

Over the past few weeks, the otter dubbed “841” has been seen at Cowells Beach in Santa Cruz, commandeering surfboards, acting aggressively toward surfers and gnawing on surfboards. Last week, California Fish and Wildlife personnel attempted to capture the otter to bring it to the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Both Fish and wildlife and aquarium officials say 841 should be moved to the aquarium for an assessment. They then plan to relocate the otter to an aquarium or zoo.

Thus far, though, officials have failed to capture 841. Observers say the otter has great ability to evade capture.

Video footage and photos posted on social media show 841 snatching surfboards and taking them for rides, garnering attention and fandom. Community members are divided on whether or not the otter should be taken out of the wild.

