Attorney Chris Peuvrelle named Outstanding Prosecutor of the Year

July 21, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Former San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle was named the 2022 Outstanding Prosecutor of the Year for rural and medium counties in California earlier this month.

District Attorney Dan Dow nominated Peuvrelle based on his successful prosecution of Paul Flores for the 1996 murder of Kristen Smart. The California District Attorneys Association presented the award to Peuvrelle during its 2023 summer conference.

In Nov. 2022, Peuvrelle left SLO County for a supervising attorney position in Monterey County.

“We are incredibly proud of Chris and the entire prosecution team for their tremendous work to bring accountability for Paul Flores and justice for Kristin Smart,” the SLO County District Attorney’s Office posted on Facebook.

