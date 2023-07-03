Fourth of July parades, concerts, fireworks and more across SLO County

July 2, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Central Coast residents and visitors can choose between numerous locations and events across San Luis Obispo County to celebrate the Fourth of July on Tuesday.

Events include parades, a “doggie” parade, a sand castle contest, concerts, a Family Fun Day and fireworks shows.

Events:

The Avila Beach Pancake Breakfast and Doggie Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Avila Beach Community Center. The event lasts until noon.

Arroyo Grande will kick off its Concerts in the Village season from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Square Park.

Atascadero’s Fourth of July Music Festival will run from 4 to 8 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park.

Cambria’s festivities will take place throughout the day at Shamel Park, beginning at 11 a.m.

Cayucos’s sand castle contest at the beach will begin at 4 a.m. and last until 10 a.m., when a parade will begin.

Morro Bay’s Family Fun Day will span 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tidelands Park.

Nipomo’s Independence Day Parade will start at Nipomo High School at 11 a.m.

Paso Robles’s 4th of July Celebration will take place at Barney Schwartz Park, starting at 2 p.m. and lasting until nighttime.

In Pismo Beach, the Cliffs Hotel and Spa in Shell Beach is hosting a July 4th event from noon to 3 p.m with live music, food and games.

Santa Margarita’s 4th of July Parade begins at 9 a.m. at Santa Margarita Community Park.

Templeton’s 4th of July Parade will start at 10 a.m. at Templeton Park.

Fireworks shows:

Cambria’s fireworks show at Shamel Park will start just after dark.

Cayucos’s fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. at the pier.

Paso Robles will put on a fireworks display at Barney Schwartz Park at about 9:15 p.m.

Pismo Beach’s fireworks show at the pier starts at 9 p.m.

