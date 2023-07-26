Gas prices rise in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest prices

July 26, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices are on the rise in San Luis Obispo County, though prices remain well below a high of $6.63 seen in June 2022. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased three cents during the past week to $5.19, according to figures from AAA.

Demand for gas is down amid the ongoing heat wave. Even so, lower national gas reserves coupled with an increase in oil prices have led to higher prices at the pump locally, in California and nationally.

The national average gas price rose three cents to $3.68 a gallon during the past week.

SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.06.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors– Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.53 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.53 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.57 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.59 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.59 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $4.59 Arco – Atascadero, Anselmo Road: $4.67 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.69 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $4.69 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.69

