Medi-Cal warns Central Coast residents they could lose coverage
July 25, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Thousands of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County residents could lose their Medi-Cal coverage this year because of a paperwork requirement.
In 2020, because of COVID, the federal government enacted a policy that ensured people on Medi-Cal could not lose their coverage. That policy ended in 2023.
For the first time in three years, Medi-Cal recipients are required to fill out an annual questionnaire to determine their eligibility. However, many Medi-Cal recipients moved or are unaware of the requirement.
In June, Medi-Cal canceled coverage for 225,000 California residents. Of those, 90% had failed to fill out the questionnaire. Those who lost coverage have 90 days to re-enroll.
Medi-Cal recipients can update their information on the California Department of Health Care Services website or at benefitscal.com.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines