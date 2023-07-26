Medi-Cal warns Central Coast residents they could lose coverage

July 25, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Thousands of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County residents could lose their Medi-Cal coverage this year because of a paperwork requirement.

In 2020, because of COVID, the federal government enacted a policy that ensured people on Medi-Cal could not lose their coverage. That policy ended in 2023.

For the first time in three years, Medi-Cal recipients are required to fill out an annual questionnaire to determine their eligibility. However, many Medi-Cal recipients moved or are unaware of the requirement.

In June, Medi-Cal canceled coverage for 225,000 California residents. Of those, 90% had failed to fill out the questionnaire. Those who lost coverage have 90 days to re-enroll.

Medi-Cal recipients can update their information on the California Department of Health Care Services website or at benefitscal.com.

