Goodbye drought, California reservoirs bursting with water

July 23, 2023

Santa Margarita Lake

By KAREN VELIE

After months of pounding rains and a cooler than usual June, California reservoirs are bursting with water leaving only 6% of the state currently in drought. A year ago, more than 99% of California was in drought, according to the U.S. drought monitor.

Torrential rains transformed an arid landscape into an water rich environment with rushing waterways, brimming lakes and swollen underground basins.

After a record setting snow pack, scientists feared the snow would melt quickly leading to flooding. However, mild temperatures in June resulted in a moderate melt that has continued to feed into state reservoirs.

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

  • Santa Margarita Lake at 97%, SLO County
  • Lake Nacimiento at 83%, SLO and Monterey counties
  • Lopez Lake at 99%, SLO County
  • Whale Rock Reservoir at 99.7%, SLO County
  • Cachuma Lake at 98%, Santa Barbara County
  • Twitchell Reservoir 44%, Santa Barbara County
  • Gibraltar Reservoir 98%, Santa Barbara County
  • Jameson Reservoir 99%, Santa Barbara County
  • San Antonio Lake at 68%, Monterey County
  • Oroville Dam 95%, Butte County
  • Trinity Lake at 58%, Trinity County
  • Don Pedro Reservoir at 97%, Mariposa County
  • Shasta Dam at 88%, Shasta County
  • San Luis Reservoir at 93%, Merced County

 


For this year maybe that doesn’t mean you can put in acres of vineyards and build more motels etc. You are still pushing can down the road haven’t figured how to store more water look at the amount than ran into ocean


It is still worth the effort to reduce water waste; for every wet year there is a dry one coming.


