Goodbye drought, California reservoirs bursting with water

July 23, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

After months of pounding rains and a cooler than usual June, California reservoirs are bursting with water leaving only 6% of the state currently in drought. A year ago, more than 99% of California was in drought, according to the U.S. drought monitor.

Torrential rains transformed an arid landscape into an water rich environment with rushing waterways, brimming lakes and swollen underground basins.

After a record setting snow pack, scientists feared the snow would melt quickly leading to flooding. However, mild temperatures in June resulted in a moderate melt that has continued to feed into state reservoirs.

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 97%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 83%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 99%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 99.7%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 98%, Santa Barbara County

Twitchell Reservoir 44%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 98%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 99%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 68%, Monterey County

Oroville Dam 95%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 58%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 97%, Mariposa County

Shasta Dam at 88%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 93%, Merced County

