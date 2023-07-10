Human bones found during SLO County search, not Kyle Doan

July 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Adult human bones were found along the Salinas River amid an ongoing search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who was not located during the two-day search, said San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

On July 7th and 8th, crews found 160 bones as they searched the Salinas River area from the San Marcos Creek junction to the Big Sandy Creek junction. Of the bones found, five to seven were adult human bones. The bones are being tested for further identification.

On the morning of Jan. 9, Lyndsy Doan attempted to drive through the San Marcos Creek bed outside of San Miguel with her son Kyle Doan. Her vehicle then became stuck in the flooded creek bed.

Lyndsy Doan managed to grab onto her son, but the current pushed him out of her hands. Bystanders pulled Lyndsy Doan out of muddy waters, but were unable to reach her son.

While search crews have located multiple items belonging to the missing child, including a lunchbox and DVDs, they have been unable to locate Kyle Doan.

“At this time the sheriff’s office will be assessing the situation to determine what is reasonable and possible going forward,” according to the sheriff’s office. “We are saddened that these efforts did not result in reuniting Kyle with his family.”

