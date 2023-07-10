SLO police searching for identity theft, counterfeiting suspects

July 10, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers are searching for a man and woman who allegedly used stolen credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of gift cards.

On Saturday afternoon, a burglar smashed the window of a vehicle parked at the Cerro San Luis trailhead and stole credit cards from inside the car. A man and woman then allegedly used the stolen credit cards to buy gift cards from the CVS store at the Marigold Center.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department has released a surveillance image of the suspects inside CVS. Police ask that anyone who can identify the suspects call Officer Bravo at (805) 594-8081.

Separately, San Luis Obispo officers are searching for a man and woman who are suspected of using a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for food at Bliss Cafe last Wednesday.

The police department released surveillance images of the man and woman inside the restaurant. Police ask that anyone who is able to identify the counterfeiting suspects contact CSO Kauth at (805) 594-8067.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...