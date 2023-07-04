Juvenile in critical condition after Santa Maria crash

July 4, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Officers are investigating a crash that left a juvenile in critical condition in Santa Maria on July 4.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., a car crashed at the intersection of Donovan Road and Pepperwood Place. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle with significant damage, as well as a juvenile passenger with injuries, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Responders transported the juvenile to the hospital. That patient is in critical condition, as of 9 a.m.

Investigators are requesting that anyone who has information about the collision or has camera footage facing the intersection of Donovan Road and Pepperwood Place call Officer D. Rhoads at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1355.

