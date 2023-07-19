Morro Bay’s historic theater for sale

July 19, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The iconic Bay Theatre is for sale with an asking price of $1.625 million. The Morro Bay landmark includes a 314 single-screen theater.

Originally built by the Army Corp of Engineers in 1942, the theater has been under the same ownership for the past 38 years. With a neon marquee and vaulted ceilings, the old fashion movie theater continues to draw crowds.

In addition to the theater, the property includes a one-bedroom apartment, a two-car garbage and a possible office rental.

“Very well maintained and cared for, everything is in place to take advantage of multiple income streams, including the apartment, which can be used as a long-term or short-term vacation rental,” according to the property listing.

