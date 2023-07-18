Officials investigating death of woman at Lake Nacimiento

July 18, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Monterey County park rangers and San Luis Obispo County coroner’s personnel are investigating the death of a woman who fell off a tube at Lake Nacimiento earlier this month. [KSBY]

On July 9, Luz Maria Ruiz, 57, of Santa Barbara, fell off a tube being pulled by a boat. The private boater, who is an EMT, retrieved the woman from the water and began performing CPR.

Park rangers arrived and moved Ruiz to their patrol boat. The rangers transported Ruiz to the main launch ramp at Lake Nacimiento as the woman continued to receive CPR.

Emergency personnel from other agencies came out to Lake Nacimiento. But, responders pronounced Ruiz dead at the scene.

Thus far, the cause of Ruiz’s death is unclear.

