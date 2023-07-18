SLO Planning Commission endorses revival of world’s first motel

July 17, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo Planning Commission last week approved the design of a revival of the world’s first motel, located on Monterey Street near Highway 101. [KSBY]

Motel Inn, originally known as the Milestone Mo-Tel, was built in 1925. The owners of the Apple Farm Inn, which is located adjacent to the remains of Motel Inn, have been attempting to redevelop the property since 2016.

The developers plan to preserve the remains of the historic Motel Inn while also building around original parts of the motel. Plans for the new Motel Inn call for 83 guest rooms and 29 Mission Revival-style bungalows.

Additionally, the project consists of a courtyard, restaurant, pool and a 12-foot sound wall along Highway 101.

