Paso Robles celebrates groundbreaking for low-income senior housing

July 19, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Locals and public officials gathered at the groundbreaking ceremony for Paso Robles’ latest low-income senior housing project on July 18. The development, located near the Walmart shopping center on Niblick Road, is slated to open in 2024.

Dubbed River Walk Terrace, the 79-unit development will include 70 one-bedroom units and nine two-bedroom units.

The project is limited to seniors 55 or older with incomes ranging from 30 to 60% of the areas median income. Rents will vary based on annual income and apartment size.

For this development, Paso Robles partnered with the Affordable Housing Development Corporation and Paso Robles Housing Authority.

