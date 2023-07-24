Power outages impacting nearly 2,500 SLO County residents
July 24, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
More than 2,400 PG&E customers lost power in northern San Luis Obispo County on Monday morning.
Shortly after 5 a.m., 729 PG&E customers in the Lake Nacimiento area lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by noon. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
At 10:23 a.m., the power went out for 1,738 customers in southern Atascadero, Santa Margarita and the Santa Margarita Lake area. The utility estimates power will be restored by 4:15 p.m.
PG&E officials point at a new “fast trip” feature that automatically shuts off power when an object strikes a line in order to prevent equipment-sparked wildfires. Because of this, a tree branch or a bird hitting a wire can lead to a power outage.
Once an outage occurs, crews embark on a lengthy inspection process of all wires in the area, which must take place during daylight hours.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines