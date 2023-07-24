Power outages impacting nearly 2,500 SLO County residents

July 24, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

More than 2,400 PG&E customers lost power in northern San Luis Obispo County on Monday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., 729 PG&E customers in the Lake Nacimiento area lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by noon. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

At 10:23 a.m., the power went out for 1,738 customers in southern Atascadero, Santa Margarita and the Santa Margarita Lake area. The utility estimates power will be restored by 4:15 p.m.

PG&E officials point at a new “fast trip” feature that automatically shuts off power when an object strikes a line in order to prevent equipment-sparked wildfires. Because of this, a tree branch or a bird hitting a wire can lead to a power outage.

Once an outage occurs, crews embark on a lengthy inspection process of all wires in the area, which must take place during daylight hours.

