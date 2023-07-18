Shandon stabbing suspect arrested, identified as relative of victims

July 17, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Shandon Sunday evening, which left a woman dead and her husband injured.

The victims are relatives of the suspect, 31-year-old Justin Buchanan of Shandon, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9:23 p.m., a caller reported that his wife and he had been stabbed multiple times in the 200 block of South 2nd Street. Witnesses, Cal Fire personnel and medics helped moved both victims to a safe location. Emergency personnel then rendered medical aid.

Responders pronounced the female victim, a Shandon woman, dead at the scene. A helicopter airlifted her husband to a local hospital. Though the man sustained life-threatening injuries, he is currently in stable condition.

After arriving at the scene, deputies and detectives formed a perimeter around a home and nearby area. The sheriff’s office also deployed a drone, and a CHP helicopter crew provided additional air support. Officials issued a reverse 911 call instructing residents to shelter in place.

Law enforcement personnel searched for Buchanan for several hours. Shortly after 3 a.m., authorities located Buchanan and arrested him.

Deputies booked Buchanan in SLO County Jail on a no-bail warrant for homicide. Sheriff’s officials describe the fatal stabbing as an isolated incident and say there is no further threat to public safety.

