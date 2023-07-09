SLO County dining and other specials in July

July 9, 2023

Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, legal services, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Shin’s offers discounts on select rolls Sunday through Thursday.

Sunday – Shrimp Tempura hand roll $2.99

Monday – Ninja roll $3.49

Tuesday – California roll $2.99

Wednesday – Golden California roll $4.99

Thursday – House special hand roll $2.59

Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.

Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach

Enjoy ocean front dining at the SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach and designer cocktails at the bar.

July drink specials:

Fuzzy red ocean martini for $12

Nuestra sandia pacante for $13

Beer flight with 805, Juice Box Hero and Hoppy Poppy for $10

During July, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $65 per person.

1rst course

Fried mac and cheese balls – with bacon maple ketchup

2nd course



Sous vide fried chicken – with mashed potatoes, gravy, biscuit, and baby carrots

3rd course

Apple pie – with caramel and ice cream

Call (805) 773-3463 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still providing 2020 prices on most items.

North County Recycling landscape products

Receive a $25 discount on the delivery of landscape materials including mulch, wood chips and compost, and for the delivery of rental roll-off trash bins this week.

Call (805) 434-0043 for landscaping materials and (805) 434-9112 for roll-off bin rentals from Midstate Waste, already at the best prices in the county.

Gardens of Avila Restaurant at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort

Enjoy dining in the Gardens of Avila lounge with a cozy natural stone fireplace or on their heated Old Stone Patio. During July, enjoy their three-course menu for $65 per person, no substitutions.

1rst course, choice of one appetizer

Couscous Pasta Salad – beets, carrots, onions, cucumbers, goat cheese, and lemon with a balsamic reduction.

Seafood Won Ton Raviolis – lobster, shrimp, and cheese served with chef’s sweet pepper and garlic cream sauce.

2nd course, choice of one entree



Roasted Chicken – housemade linguini pasta, parmesan cheese, guanciale, egg, shaved pecorino

Beef Stroganoff – choice beef cuts, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic, and cheese served over housemade fettuccine

3rd course, choice of one dessert

Banana Cake – with a butter cream frosting and served with ice cream

Chocolate Tres Leches Cake – served with whipped cream and berries.

Call (805) 595-7365 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO

Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information.

Ace Auto Care in Atascadero

Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets

Make a feast with boneless chicken breasts at $1.99 a pound, red or green grapes at $1.99 each, and cherries at $1.99 a pound. Click here for additional weekly special.

