Fire burns 355 acres near San Miguel

July 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A fire that started on Sunday near San Miguel has burned 355 acres and is 80% contained, as of Monday morning.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning close to Indian Valley and Vineyard Canyon roads east of San Miguel, according to Cal Fire. It was initially reported as a 2 to 3-acre grass fire burning on the west side of Vineyard Canyon Road in Monterey County.

Wind caused the blaze to spread rapidly to the south. The fire has been burning in both Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties.

As the blaze was at its peak, firefighters were using nine aircrafts, nine engines, three bulldozers and one water tanker. Four hand crews were also fighting the fire then.

Firefighters stopped forward progress of the blaze Sunday evening. Firefighter prevented the blaze from damaging any structures, though initially, some were threatened.

