Atascadero man will face trial for sexual assault, friend on the run

August 31, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A judge ruled on Tuesday that there is enough evidence to try an Atascadero businessman for five rape and sexual assault charges while his friend remains on the run.

After listening to testimony describing the rapes and sexual assaults of three woman, two of whom were 14 years old at the time, San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Mike Frye ruled there is substantial evidence for Nate Abate to go to trial. Judge Frye set Abate’s arraignment for Sept. 7.

Prosecutors have charged Abate, 35, with two counts of rape by force, two counts of rape of an intoxicated person and one count of oral copulation with a minor.

Last year, more than 30 women came forward on social media with allegations of sexual assaults against Julian Contreras, the owner of Kin Coffee Bar in San Luis Obispo, and Abate, the owner of Nate’s Barber in Atascadero. Abate then changed the name of his business to Cardinal Barbershop.

Contreras initially handed management of his coffee shop over to his girlfriend, then to his mother who changed the name to Glo Coffee Co. After law enforcement secured arrest warrants for the two alleged rapists, Contreras allegedly fled to Mexico.

Judge Frye is allowing evidence of previous sexual assaults to be included in the current case.

Last year, the victim in a 2009 arrest for statutory rape told CalCoastNews her story of alleged sexual molestation by Contreras and Abate. CalCoastNews is referring to the victim as BB to protect her privacy.

While still in middle school, at age 13, BB first met the two high school graduates at a party at Contreras’ parents’ home in Santa Margarita. She then began hanging out with the two adult men.

After plying her with alcohol and marijuana, Contreras and Abate would have consensual sex with the teen, she said. At that time, the sex was consensual, BB said.

While in Contreras’ home in Santa Margarita in 2009, the teen said Abate sexually assaulted her, while Contreras was in the same room.

When she arrived home, BB’s mother encouraged her to go to the hospital for a rape test. The test found DNA, and law enforcement mounted an investigation.

At the time, BB refused to talk with prosecutors or testify.

In 2012, prosecutors dropped the charges of statutory rape and digital penetration in exchange for a plea deal. Abate pled to false imprisonment, according to court records.

