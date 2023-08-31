Power outages impacting nearly 2,000 SLO County residents

August 31, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Nearly 2,000 PG&E customers lost power in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., 224 PG&E customers in the Lopez lake area of rural Arroyo Grande lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 11 a.m.. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

At 7:22 a.m., the power went out for 1,722 customers on the north west side of Atascadero from Traffic Way into rural Templeton. The utility estimates power will be restored by 5:30 p.m.

While the cause of both outages remain under investigation, PG&E’s “fast trip” feature automatically shuts off power when an object strikes a line in order to prevent equipment-sparked wildfires. Because of this, a tree branch or a bird hitting a wire can lead to a power outage.

Once an outage occurs, crews embark on a lengthy inspection process of all wires in the area, which must take place during daylight hours.

