DMV office in Paso Robles temporarily closing

August 8, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The DMV office in Paso Robles will temporarily close for renovations on Aug. 17, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. Planned renovations include new flooring and paint.

Generally, wait times at the North County DMV office are shorter than those in San Luis Obispo. However, with a closure planned from Aug. 17 through Sept. 5, wait times are likely to temporarily increase in SLO.

North County residents can visit field offices in SLO and King City during the closure. But before driving to a field office, customers can use the DMV’s online services, which includes eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

