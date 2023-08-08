Deputies searching for woman reported missing from SLO

August 7, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a woman who has been missing for nearly a month.

Wendelin “Wendy” Stauffer, 29, last made contact with her San Luis Obispo employer in May 2023. Stauffer told her employer she needed to go to Ventura to help a friend or relative, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say Stauffer was last seen at San Jose Regional Medical Center on July 10. It is unknown to Stauffer’s relatives why she would be in the San Jose area.

A family member reported Stauffer missing to the SLO County Sheriff’’s Office on July 12. Relatives have no means of contacting Stauffer, and they have had little regular contact with her in the past.

Stauffer does not currently have a known address. The woman is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Authorities ask that anyone who has information about Stauffer’s whereabouts call the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

