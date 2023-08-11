Front Page  »  

Thieves steal wallet in SLO grocery store, go on Home Depot shopping spree

August 11, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A pair of thieves stole a customer’s wallet inside Ralphs in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, then proceeded to spend more than $2,000 of the victim’s money at Home Depot, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The man and woman allegedly used a debit card belonging to the person whose wallet they stole in order to make the purchases at Home Depot. The SLO Police Department is circulating surveillance images of the man inside Ralphs and of both suspects inside Home Depot. 

Police are asking the public for help with identifying the thieves. Investigators request that anyone who recognizes the suspects call Officers Parsons at (805) 594-8072.


If it was a DEBIT card then the victim may be on the hook.

If it was a DEBIT card how did the thieves get the PIN number?

It makes sense any purchase over a certain amount, say $1000, requires picture ID matching the form of payment.


Well, at least fresh cherry prices have come down a little…


I see women leaving their purses OPEN in their shopping carts all the time. I want to say something then again I don’t want to be rude either. All it takes is one slight distraction caused by a co-conspirator and the other conspirator silently takes the wallet and they both leave.


2

Having my purse stolen a few years ago, you feel so violated. I am very sorry for the person this happened to.


