Elderly Templeton man dies in motorcycle crash

August 11, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 71-year-old Templeton man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 between Shandon and Creston on Thursday.

Joseph Haga was riding a 2020 Yamaha MT10 motorcycle southbound on Highway 41 at approximately 12:15 p.m. While traveling at an unknown speed, Haga began to negotiate a right turn in the roadway and then, for an unknown reason, drove off the west side of Highway 41, according to the CHP.

Haga lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a barbed wire fence and fence posts. The collision ejected Haga from the bike. The Templeton man died at the scene of the crash.

Neither drugs, nor alcohol appear to have factored into the collision. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

