Gas prices surge in SLO County, find the lowest prices
August 4, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
With the price for a barrel of oil nearing $80, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 11 cents during the past week to $5.31, according to figures from AAA.
The national average gas price rose 13 cents to $3.83 a gallon during the past week. In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose nine cents to $5.04.
SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.09.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors– Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.59
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.73
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.79
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.79
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.79
- Stagecoach Liquor – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.79
- Circle K – Atascadero, Morro Road: $4.83
- Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.85
- Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $4.85
- Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $4.85
