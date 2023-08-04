Front Page  »  

Gas prices surge in SLO County, find the lowest prices

August 4, 2023

Gas prices

By KAREN VELIE

With the price for a barrel of oil nearing $80, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 11 cents during the past week to $5.31, according to figures from AAA.

The national average gas price rose 13 cents to $3.83 a gallon during the past week. In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose nine cents to $5.04.

SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.09.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

  1. Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors– Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.59
  2. Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.73
  3. Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.79
  4. Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.79
  5. Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.79
  6. Stagecoach Liquor – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.79
  7. Circle K – Atascadero, Morro Road: $4.83
  8. Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.85
  9. Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $4.85
  10. Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $4.85

Obviously the elected officials could care less!


0

Our countries dependence on other countries energy resources is showing…


4
