Gas prices surge in SLO County, find the lowest prices

August 4, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

With the price for a barrel of oil nearing $80, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 11 cents during the past week to $5.31, according to figures from AAA.

The national average gas price rose 13 cents to $3.83 a gallon during the past week. In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose nine cents to $5.04.

SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.09.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors– Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.59 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.73 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.79 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.79 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.79 Stagecoach Liquor – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.79 Circle K – Atascadero, Morro Road: $4.83 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.85 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $4.85 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $4.85

