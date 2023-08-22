Guadalupe man allegedly killed wife in SLO County, arrested at U.S.-Mexico border

August 22, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

United States border officers on Saturday arrested a Guadalupe man who is suspected of murdering his 32-year-old estranged wife in San Luis Obispo County and then leaving her body in San Diego close to the San Ysidro Port of Entry. [San Diego Union-Tribune]

Investigators believe German Luna Salazar, 44, strangled Leyva Oregel Garcia, 32, and killed her at a business in San Luis Obispo County, where the estranged couple worked as a cleaning crew. The killing occurred after hours when the business was closed, San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

On July 1, Oregel Garcia reportedly left home with Luna Salazar. The couple, who had two daughters together, were said to be having problems, and Luna Salazar was allegedly known to threaten Oregel Garcia.

Luna Salazar and Oregel Garcia headed in a Jeep to Paso Robles to clean offices there, according to a missing person notice that circulated online. After neither person answered their cell phone, Oregel Garcia’s phone was tracked to Madera on the morning of July 2. That day, relatives reported Oregel Garcia missing.

At about 12:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July, a security guard found Oregel Garcia deceased in a car parked at a plaza near Las Americas Premium Outlets, a mall close to the United States-Mexico border crossing.

Oregel Garcia suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body, in addition to being strangled. She was killed the evening prior to her body being found in San Ysidro, Lt. Shebloski said. The police lieutenant called the death a “tragic case of domestic violence.”

Investigators believe Luna Salazar slipped into Mexico after leaving his wife’s body in the vehicle at the shopping outlets. Authorities searched for Luna Salazar about a month and a half before apprehending him at the San Ysidro border Saturday morning.

Police booked Luna Salazar in San Diego County Jail on a charge of murder and for having an arrest warrant.

