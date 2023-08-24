Hillary all but erases California drought conditions

August 24, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Tropical storm Hilary brought flooding, road closures and damage to infrastructure while almost eliminating drought conditions in California.

Prior to Hilary, 18% of the state was listed as abnormally dry with 7% in moderate drought, according to the U.S. drought Monitor. On Thursday, the monitor listed 5% of California as abnormally dry and only 1% in moderate drought.

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 92.8%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 72%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 98%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 99.55%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 95%, Santa Barbara County

Twitchell Reservoir 32%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 70%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 99%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 67%, Monterey County

Oroville Dam 84%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 55%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 90%, Mariposa County

Shasta Dam at 79%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 87%, Merced County

