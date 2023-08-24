Hillary all but erases California drought conditions
August 24, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Tropical storm Hilary brought flooding, road closures and damage to infrastructure while almost eliminating drought conditions in California.
Prior to Hilary, 18% of the state was listed as abnormally dry with 7% in moderate drought, according to the U.S. drought Monitor. On Thursday, the monitor listed 5% of California as abnormally dry and only 1% in moderate drought.
Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:
- Santa Margarita Lake at 92.8%, SLO County
- Lake Nacimiento at 72%, SLO and Monterey counties
- Lopez Lake at 98%, SLO County
- Whale Rock Reservoir at 99.55%, SLO County
- Cachuma Lake at 95%, Santa Barbara County
- Twitchell Reservoir 32%, Santa Barbara County
- Gibraltar Reservoir 70%, Santa Barbara County
- Jameson Reservoir 99%, Santa Barbara County
- San Antonio Lake at 67%, Monterey County
- Oroville Dam 84%, Butte County
- Trinity Lake at 55%, Trinity County
- Don Pedro Reservoir at 90%, Mariposa County
- Shasta Dam at 79%, Shasta County
- San Luis Reservoir at 87%, Merced County
