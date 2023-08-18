Man shoots clerk in Grover Beach, another person in SLO

August 17, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police arrested a man on Thursday who shot two people during a crime spree that started in Grover Beach and ended in San Luis Obispo.

At about 1 p.m., the gunman shot a clerk in the neck at the 7-Eleven on Grand Avenue in Grover Beach. Responders transported the victim to a local hospital.

Wearing a white tank top and a red hat, the suspect fled the area in a black Mustang. He headed south to Nipomo, where he robbed a smoke shop, according to scanner traffic.

The suspect then drove to SLO, where he allegedly shot another person near the Panda Express on Froom Ranch Way.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers located the suspect at a home on Legacy Avenue in the San Luis Ranch development and took him into custody. Officers remain on Legacy Way as they attempt to take the suspect’s two companions into custody.

Police are currently ordering the companions to come out with their hands up.

“We have you surrounded,” an officer said. “Please come out with your hands up. We have a canine.”

CalCoastNews will provide updates as they become available.

Update: Shortly after 8 p.m., officers said building is secure, meaning the two suspects they thought were inside were not there. Officers then began packing up and leaving the scene.

