Hurricane Hilary could bring rain to California’s Central Coast

August 17, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A hurricane traveling up the coastline of Mexico could bring rain to the Central Coast this weekend.

Early Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Hilary became Hurricane Hilary. It is projected to become a Category 3 hurricane before it hits Mexico’s Baja peninsula this weekend.

Even though the hurricane is forecast to downgrade after it hits land, there is a possibility the rare storm could bring flooding and heavy winds to Southern California.

In San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, there is a 20% chance of rain on Sunday and a likely chance of rain on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.


Coolest temperature summer I’ve experienced in probably a decade in Los Osos. It rained last week as well… I believe in “climate change”; however I don’t believe the planet is at risk of collapse any time soon. We closed the hole in the ozone layer, efforts are being made to pollute less. The icecaps melting raising sea levels? Running out of fresh water? Invest in desalination! The doomsday message doesn’t work. “Screw it” is what that gets. Have to motivate people to innovate and thrive!


