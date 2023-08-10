Officers arrest two juveniles for vandalizing Paso Robles High School

August 10, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police officers arrested two juveniles for smashing windows and damaging other property at Paso Robles High School early Thursday morning.

Shortly after midnight, alarms sounded in multiple classrooms, alerting Paso Robles police to activity on the high school campus. Officers arrived at the high school and located a group of juveniles, who began running from one of the classrooms in which an alarm had activated, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Officers detained two juveniles. One of the juveniles was in possession of a large hammer and a fire extinguisher.

Upon investigating, officers discovered multiple classrooms with broken windows and damaged property scattered across the campus. Police estimate the damage to school property at approximately $30,000.

Authorities booked the two suspects into the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services Center on charges of burglary and vandalism.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Investigators request that anyone who has information about the vandalism call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 805-549-STOP.

