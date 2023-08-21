SLO County gas prices soaring, find the best prices

August 21, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Even though there was a decrease in demand at the pumps and lower crude oil prices, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 12 cents during the past week to $5.52. Economist blame concerns over hurricane season, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 10 cents to $5.25 during the past week. Nationally, however, gas price rose only slightly to $3.86 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.05.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Chalk Mountain – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.83 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.89 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.97 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.99 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.99 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.99 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.03 VP Racing Fuels– Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.04 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.07 Circle K – Atascadero, Morro Road: $5.07

