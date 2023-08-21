SLO County gas prices soaring, find the best prices
August 21, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Even though there was a decrease in demand at the pumps and lower crude oil prices, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 12 cents during the past week to $5.52. Economist blame concerns over hurricane season, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 10 cents to $5.25 during the past week. Nationally, however, gas price rose only slightly to $3.86 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.05.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Fastrip Fuel & Chalk Mountain – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.83
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.89
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.97
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.99
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.99
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.99
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.03
- VP Racing Fuels– Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.04
- Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.07
- Circle K – Atascadero, Morro Road: $5.07
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines