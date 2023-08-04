SUV slams into light pole in San Luis Obispo

August 4, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver ran a red light and sideswiped a vehicle, which then slammed into a light pole at a San Luis Obispo gas station on Friday.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the driver of a sedan ran a red light and sideswiped an SUV at the intersection of Broad Street and Orcutt Road, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The collision caused the SUV to crash into a light pole at the Chevron station located next to the intersection.

Responders transported one person to the hospital with moderate injuries. Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected as factoring into the collision, police said.

